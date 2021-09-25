In October, India would export 8 million Covid-19 jabs.

After lifting its ban on exporting dosages abroad, India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October, according to a top foreign ministry official.

At a conference of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to resume exports as India, Japan, Australia, and the United States aim to challenge expanding Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region.

The majority of the eight million vials of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccination would be shipped to Asia-Pacific countries, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“By the end of October, this should be ready. Shringla told reporters, “This is an instant delivery from the Quad to the Indo-Pacific area.”

India is one of the world’s largest vaccine producers, with a goal of exporting one billion Covid-19 vaccines by December 2022.

However, after a deadly coronavirus outbreak decimated the country in May, New Delhi halted exports.

With new Covid-19 infections and deaths declining, India removed its vaccine export prohibition this week.

Between March and May, a coronavirus outbreak killed at least 250,000 people and infected tens of millions of more, resulting in weeks of vaccine shortages.

It has now given out approximately 840 million doses of vaccination. Almost half of the adult population has had at least one vaccination, with 16% receiving a second.