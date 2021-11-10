In October, China’s factory-gate inflation reached a new high.

According to official numbers released Wednesday, China’s factory-gate inflation touched a 26-year high in October, while new viral outbreaks and skyrocketing food and energy prices drove consumer prices higher than expected.

The producer price index (PPI) has been rising for four months in a row, putting pressure on policymakers to keep costs under control as they try to spark the world’s second largest economy’s recovery.

The lifting of global lockdowns has increased energy demand at a time when supplies are low, exacerbated by China’s need to achieve environmental standards.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the PPI, which gauges the cost of products at the factory gate, increased by a larger-than-expected 13.5 percent year over year in October.

“The rise in PPI was fueled by a combination of imported global variables and a scarcity of significant domestic energy and raw commodities,” said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit, these include a rapid increase in domestic coal prices, rising oil and gas prices globally, and supply chain disruptions.

A dramatic increase in transportation prices around the world “thanks to the robust resurgence in trade flows” between China, the United States, and Europe, he added, was another recent cause.

In September, the PPI hit 10.7%, the highest level since the mid-1990s, according to NBS data.

“The spike in PPI inflation is especially unfavorable for investment demand,” Nomura China analyst Lu Ting told AFP, “since developers and local governments are financially stretched this year due to extraordinary property controls.”

Factory prices have also pushed up export costs, “impairing Chinese exporters’ competitiveness,” albeit the PPI may have peaked as Beijing attempts to keep coal prices in check.

According to Dong, price rises were seen in 36 of the 40 industrial sectors assessed, including coal mining and oil and natural gas extraction.

Meanwhile, following four months of declines, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of retail inflation, rose more than predicted in October.

The consumer price index rose to 1.5 percent in October, up from 0.7 percent in September.

Poor weather, coronavirus outbreaks, and higher transportation costs all contributed to a nearly 16 percent increase in vegetable expenses, according to Dong.

The government recommended citizens to stock up on food earlier this month as the government tightened its grip on the latest Covid outbreak, causing reports of panic shopping across the country.

The trade ministry's letter also instructed officials to take steps to ease agricultural production and maintain supply chains.