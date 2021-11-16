In November, US homebuilding sentiment reached a six-month high.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, homebuilder optimism reached a six-month high in November as strong demand persists despite supply chain difficulties and labor constraints.

This is the third month in a row that homebuilder confidence has risen, jumping 3 points to 83, while current sales have risen another 3 points to 89. Prospective purchasers improved by three points to 68.

@NAHBhome, you’ve moved up for November. Future single-family sales remain unchanged at 84 (highest since December); prospective buyers traffic up to a 5-month high of 68 pic, up from 80 est. and 80 in the previous month; index at a six-month high; future single-family sales remain unchanged at 84 (highest since December); prospective buyers traffic up to a five-month high of 68 pic. twitter.com/pSdSumh3iA “Despite persisting supply-side issues, the healthy market for homebuilding remained in November,” stated NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. “The lack of resale inventory, along with high customer demand, is driving single-family homebuilding.” According to NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz, there are around 330,000 properties left on the market.

“Lot availability is at multi-decade lows, with more than 330,000 available positions in the building industry.” Policymakers must concentrate on overcoming these difficulties in order to assist builders in producing more houses to meet strong market demand, according to Dietz.