In November, small business optimism dwindles due to uncertainty and rising costs.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) said on Tuesday that the small business sector became more pessimistic about the future in November as inflation and high labor expenses ate into their profit margins.

The National Federation of Independent Company (NFIB) offered a bleak picture of small business confidence in its annual survey, characterized by both uncertainty about the future and dissatisfaction with current conditions. The results were negative on many of the NFIB’s indicators for assessing sentiment in this sector.

The NFIB Optimism Index decreased 0.2 points to 98.4 in November from October’s reading. Four of the ten components showed improvements, with four showing losses and two remaining stable.

The majority of the problems raised by small firms are similar to those expressed by larger businesses. Nearly half of respondents (48%) said they had trouble hiring people, with 10% citing labor prices as their primary business concern and 29% citing labor quality as their top concern.

Smaller firms have been harmed by supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. Thirty-one percent claimed that shortages have had an impact, while 35 percent said that supply issues have caused material costs to rise.

Many identified the rise in material costs as the primary cause of their lower profitability, with 32% stating that this was the case. This was followed by another 25% blaming reduced sales, 16% blaming lower pricing, 9% blaming labor expenses, 9% blaming seasonal changes, and 2% claiming higher taxes or regulatory costs.

These variables have combined to bring small business expectations to a 48-year low. Because of projected changes at the national level, this uncertainty is expected to grow.

President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar social-spending package is still making its way through Congress, with tax hikes promised to help pay for it. However, it is still unclear whether the bill will be passed.

In terms of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it may speed up the reduction of its stimulus programs in order to keep inflation under control. The bank is expected to boost interest rates in 2022 to calm credit conditions, according to speculation.

"As the year draws to a close, the forecast for economic conditions is not positive for small business owners, as lawmakers propose further regulations and tax increases," said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB Chief Economist. "Owners are pessimistic as well, as many are still dealing with issues like as high inflation and supply chain interruptions that are affecting their operations."