In November, German inflation reached a 29-year high.

As surging energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on Europe’s top economy, German consumer prices hit a 29-year high in November, according to preliminary data released Monday.

The annual inflation rate increased to 5.2 percent for the fifth month in a row, fueled in part by a 22% increase in energy prices, according to the government statistics agency Destatis.

Prices were up 4.5 percent year over year in October.

The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, predicted earlier this month that inflation in the country might reach just under 6% this year.

Higher living costs are currently being felt across the eurozone, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The ECB has stressed that the 19-nation zone’s inflation spike is just temporary, and it is reluctant of moving too fast and suffocating the pandemic’s recovery.

However, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who is retiring at the end of the year, has warned that the price increases may endure longer than projected.

German inflation, measured by the ECB’s preferred metric, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), surged to 6% in November, considerably beyond the bank’s two-percent objective.

Increased demand following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions has pushed up energy prices and caused global shortages of crucial resources and labor.

According to Destatis, Germany also suffers from the comparison impact with 2020, when the country implemented a temporary sales tax drop, as well as the start of CO2 pricing at the beginning of 2021.

The November inflation rate was “a bombshell,” according to Carsten Brzeski, an economist with ING Diba bank, but he believes the peak is still to come.

“The December inflation figure could set a new high since German reunification,” he said.

He said that “one-off variables like base impacts from increased energy costs and post-lockdown price mark-ups” will “gradually start to abate.”

“However, it may not be until the end of 2022, if not 2023, before headline inflation falls below 2%.”