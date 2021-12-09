In November, China’s consumer inflation increased due to higher pork and vegetable prices.

China’s consumer inflation rose to its highest level in almost a year in November, according to government statistics released Thursday, boosted by an increase in pig prices as seasonal demand increased.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of retail inflation, came in at 2.3 percent year over year, slightly below estimates but still the most since August 2020.

The cost of pork, a staple meat in the world’s second-largest economy, was affected by “increase in seasonal consumption demand and a short-term restricted supply of fat pigs,” according to NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Pork prices increased 12.2 percent on a monthly basis, according to Dong.

Food inflation was boosted by weather-related disruptions to vegetable crops, according to Capital Economics’ senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard.

People appear to have started storing up on pork for the winter, he said in an earlier study, adding that “there are signals that the pork supply is no longer improving too.”

Pork prices have been driving up China’s CPI in recent years after African swine disease decimated stocks, and officials have attempted to bring costs down.

Factory inflation, on the other hand, has declined from a 26-year peak in November, according to the most recent data, with the producer price index (PPI) slipping to 12.9 percent.

This occurred as authorities tightened rules to guarantee that supplies and prices remained stable, according to Dong, who noted that the “rapid spike” in coal and metals costs had been halted for the time being.

According to Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit, “the near-term prognosis is for further moderation… reflecting strong falls in international oil prices and key industrial metals prices.”

PPI, which gauges the cost of goods at the factory gate, had been rising for four months in a row, putting pressure on officials to keep prices under control.