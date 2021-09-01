In Nigeria’s ravaged oil delta, a new law has heightened tensions.

Nwale Nchimaonwi, a Nigerian farmer, was overjoyed to learn that an oil law overhauling the sector and improving the suffering of people living on crude-producing land had finally passed after a two-decade wait.

Despite the wealth pumped from the ground beneath them, his Niger Delta region has long been rife with dissatisfaction, as residents endure a toxic mix of poverty, oil pollution, and state indifference.

However, Nchimaonwi’s enthusiasm quickly turned to rage when it was revealed that the law required oil firms to give only 3% of their operating costs to communities, significantly less than the 10% they believe is fair recompense.

Disappointment with the Petroleum Industry Bill is putting pressure on Nigerians in the delta, where many have lost their agricultural and fishing livelihoods due to contamination, despite foreign oil majors pumping petroleum from Africa’s greatest producer.

Outside his home in Ejamah-Ebubu, Nchimaonwi, a leader for the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), said AFP, “How do you think three percent can clean the spills, provide potable water, roads, hospitals, and jobs in the oil communities?”

A decade ago, terrorists in the Niger Delta kidnapped foreign oil workers and raided their installations in order to gain a larger portion of the oil money.

Before a 2009 amnesty restored peace, OPEC member Nigeria’s output was halved.

Communities have spent the years afterwards waiting for environmental lawsuits against international oil firms to make their way through the courts, but tensions are rising again.

The Ogoni community of Ebubu, which includes Ejamah and three villages, has received a ruling from Shell for $111 million (97.3 million euros) in compensation.

Shell agreed to pay the community for a 1970 spill that contaminated over 225 hectares of agriculture and fishing areas, but would not admit culpability.

Shell claims the spills occurred as a result of damage to Nigeria’s oil infrastructure during the 1967-1970 civil war.

The money, according to acting Ogoni community ruler Emere Emmanuel Olako Oluji, is a relief that will help the community and “put smiles on people’s faces.”

Other community leaders, on the other hand, claim that the damage is extensive.

Ejamah has 57 oil wells that were originally managed by Shell before the Anglo-Dutch oil firm was forced to leave due to instability in 1993.

Despite the fact that oil production has ended, Shell’s pipes continue to run through Ogoniland’s land, streams, and waterways.

Following a court ruling, Nigeria’s state-run oil corporation NNPC recently took over the oil wells, but Ogoni leaders have vowed to fight any resumption of production.

According to data from the industry, Brief News from Washington Newsday.