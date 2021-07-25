In Nicaragua, yet another presidential hopeful has been arrested.

According to authorities, another presidential contender was jailed in Nicaragua on Saturday, making it the seventh held by Daniel Ortega’s regime in the run-up to the November 7 elections.

Noel Vidaurre was placed under house arrest on charges of “undermining the country’s sovereignty,” the latest in a string of arrests criticized by the US and the EU.

Long-term In the next elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is set to run for a fourth consecutive term as president.

The speaker of Nicaragua’s legislature, Gustavo Porras, declared last week that Ortega, 75, will be the presidential candidate of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front.

Ortega’s regime has detained 28 people, including seven opposition presidential candidates.

Ortega’s government has been rounding up political enemies in a series of house raids and night-time arrests since June 2 on charges of jeopardizing Nicaragua’s “sovereignty.”

Jaime Arellano, a political pundit, was taken into arrest at his house on Saturday.

The two were “simply the latest victims of a vile campaign to criminalize nonviolent resistance,” said Julie Chung, the senior US diplomat for Latin America, on Twitter.

The allegations stem from a law proposed by Ortega and passed by lawmakers in December, which has been widely condemned as a way to keep rivals out of the race and silence opponents before of the election.

The law prohibits anybody from running for office who “requests, celebrates, or applauds the implementation of sanctions against the Nicaraguan state.”

Vidaurre, 66, was a possible candidate for the Alianza Ciudadanos para la Libertad, an anti-Ortega group.

From July 28 through August 2, presidential candidates will be eligible to register.

Ortega claims that those apprehended by his soldiers are “criminals” attempting to overthrow him with US support.

However, the crackdown has prompted international censure and further sanctions, with the US dubbing the long-time leader a “dictator.”

The European Union has declared the November elections “inconceivable” in terms of being “anything remotely approximating a democratic competition.”

Ortega was a fiery Marxist in his youth, and in 1979, he and his Sandinistas deposed a corrupt despotic dictatorship to public acclaim and took control of the country.

He was elected president in 1984 and served until 1990, when Violeta Barrios de Chamorro defeated him, after which he was re-elected in 2007. He has won two re-elections in a row.

Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of ex-President Chamorro and largely regarded as the favorite to defeat Ortega this year, was the first to be targeted and is now being held in house arrest on government charges. Brief News from Washington Newsday.