In New York, US drug companies agree to a $1.18 billion opioid settlement.

According to the state’s top prosecutor, the three largest US drug distributors have agreed to pay up to $1.18 billion to the state of New York for their role in the opioid crisis.

McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen have struck a settlement, while another, larger settlement between the three distributors, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, and a number of US states and municipal governments is allegedly close to being reached, according to US media.

According to anonymous sources referenced by the New York Times, the settlement, which has been in the works since October 2019, might be worth as much as $26 billion.

The settlement announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday is the state’s largest to date. New York has been particularly aggressive in its pursuit of firms accused of contributing to the opioid crisis.

It allows the three distributors, who are the most powerful players in the US healthcare industry, to withdraw from a state-led jury trial over the issue.

They were accused of making big profits by promoting extremely addictive prescription opioids such as Oxycontin, which cost local governments billions of dollars in social services to deal with the epidemic’s aftermath.

In late June, James announced a $230 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson, allowing the company to avoid going to trial.

Many people blame the opioid problem on the aggressive commercialization of extremely addictive opioids from the mid-1990s onwards, which has killed more than half a million people in the United States.

Civil cases have been filed against major laboratories, including Purdue, which is currently bankrupt, Johnson & Johnson, Teva, Allergan, and Endo, as well as the major American distributors, drugstore networks, and doctors.

According to numbers released last week, the issue has intensified during the pandemic, with more than 93,000 individuals dying from overdoses, many of which are linked to opiates.