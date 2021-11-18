In New York, Starbucks and Amazon have opened a cashier-less coffee shop.

Starbucks and Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, inaugurated a coffee shop in New York on Thursday where customers may check out without the assistance of a cashier.

The new cafe, which is located in Manhattan, employs Amazon Go grocery stores’ “Just Walk Out” technology, which records purchases using sensors and cameras.

Customers can either pick up a drink purchased through the Starbucks app or use an Amazon ticket to enter the convenience shop.

The grocery store sells items from Starbucks cafés (egg bits, breakfast sandwiches, protein boxes), Amazon Go stores (salads, sandwiches, snacks), and local caterers and restaurants, as well as items from local caterers and restaurants.

The mini-market also offers a lounge with separate workspaces and enlarged tables with power outlets and USB connections, which is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Next year, Starbucks and Amazon intend to open two additional such locations. One of them will be in the New York Times building in Manhattan’s financial district.

Since the outbreak, the coffee behemoth has been scrambling to find methods to provide customers with a frictionless experience.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson stated in June 2020 that up to 400 shops would close over the following 18 months to focus on take-out.

In the United States, take-out orders account for 80% of all transactions in Starbucks locations.