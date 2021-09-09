In Morocco’s election, Islamists were thrashed.

Preliminary results released on Thursday suggested that parties sympathetic to Morocco’s king have handed a devastating blow to the country’s long-ruling Islamists in parliamentary elections.

After Wednesday’s vote, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit told a press conference that the Justice and Development Party (PJD), which had led the ruling coalition for a decade, saw its support plummet from 125 seats in the previous assembly to just 12.

Abdelilha Benkirane, a former prime minister and PJD leader, pushed current party leader Saad-Eddine El Othmani to leave, and he eventually did.

With 97 and 82 seats, respectively, the National Rally of Independents (RNI) and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), as well as the centre-right Istiqlal party with 78 seats in the 395-seat assembly, the PJD placed well behind its main competitors.

Morocco’s oldest political party, Istiqlal (Independence), made a surprising return, gaining 32 seats.

The RNI, a minor component of the ruling coalition, is led by millionaire businessman Aziz Akhannouch, who is said to be close to the palace.

Fouad Ali El Himma, the current royal adviser, established the main opposition PAM in 2008.

On Thursday, Akhannouch praised “the people will for change” and declared the results a “success for democracy.”

The extent of the Islamists’ defeat was surprising, as the media and pundits had expected the PJD to win despite the absence of opinion polls, which are prohibited close election time.

The PJD, which came to power in the aftermath of revolutions across the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, had intended to head a ruling coalition for a third term.

Following Othmani, King Mohammed VI will appoint a prime minister from the winning party to oversee the 36 million-strong country for the next five years.

The final findings are expected to be released later on Thursday.

According to the interior ministry, voter turnout was 50.35 percent, up from 43 percent in the previous legislative elections in 2016, but down from 53 percent in the 2015 local elections.

However, due to changes in the voting system, Morocco’s 18 million voters voted in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day for the first time, in an effort to increase voter turnout.

Internal PJD policy squabbles after Benkirane was dismissed as party head, according to political scientist Ismail Hammoudi, led to the party’s collapse.

Even the party’s religious wing, he claimed, “did not persuade its followers to vote PJD.”

The fact that Othmani’s position was perceived as a compromise, according to analyst Mustapha Sehimi, was a major factor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.