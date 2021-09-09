In Morocco’s election, Islamists are crushed by liberal parties.

According to preliminary results released early Thursday, Morocco’s long-ruling Islamists suffered a resounding setback in parliamentary elections to liberal parties viewed as close to the palace.

During a press conference following Wednesday’s elections, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit claimed the Justice and Development Party (PJD), which led the ruling coalition for a decade, saw its support plummet from 125 seats in the outgoing house to just 12.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI) and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), both liberal parties, had 97 and 82 seats, respectively, while the centre-right Istiqlal Party had 78 seats in the 395-seat house.

The RNI, a minor component of the ruling coalition, is led by millionaire businessman Aziz Akhannouch, who is said to be close to the palace.

Fouad Ali El Himma, the current royal adviser, established the main opposition PAM in 2008.

The oldest Moroccan political party, Istiqlal (Independence), made a surprising return, gaining 32 seats.

The extent of the Islamists’ defeat was surprising, as the media and pundits had expected the PJD to win despite the absence of opinion polls, which are prohibited close election time.

The PJD, which came to power in the aftermath of revolutions across the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, had intended to head a ruling coalition for a third term.

King Mohammed VI will appoint a prime minister from the winning party to lead the 36 million-strong country for the next five years, following Saad-Eddine El Othmani.

On Thursday, the final results should be available.

According to the interior ministry, voter turnout was 50.35 percent, up from 43 percent in the previous legislative elections in 2016, but down from 53 percent in the 2015 local elections.

However, due to changes in the voting system, Morocco’s 18 million voters voted in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day for the first time, in an effort to increase voter turnout.

The North African nation enacted a new constitution in 2011 that gave parliament and the government many of the monarch’s powers.

Regardless of who is in office, King Mohammed VI’s initiatives continue to be the driving force behind important choices.

The Islamists claimed “serious irregularities” on Wednesday evening, including “obscene cash handouts” outside polling stations and “confusion” on some electoral records, with some voters discovering their names were missing.

Apart from a few odd instances, the interior minister claimed that voting took place “under normal circumstances.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.