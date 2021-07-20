In Monday’s stock market action, the US and European markets clawed back ground.

On Tuesday, stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic closed higher, recouping losses from the previous day, when investors were concerned that the fast-spreading Delta version of Covid-19 could derail the global economic recovery.

Although bargain-hunting was cited as a role, US indexes increased, as did bourses in London, Frankfurt, and Paris. Determining the source of the quick shift in sentiment was not straightforward.

The solid gains on Wall Street, including a 1.6 percent increase in the Dow, were confusing, according to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, with the newest coronavirus type continuing to spread and inflation remaining a problem for the US economy.

“I don’t know why we’re so worried about Delta one day and then don’t care the next,” he explained.

On Monday, Wall Street had its worst day in 2021, with major European markets losing more than 2%.

IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said of Tuesday’s trade, “Stock markets (in Europe) have managed to restore their footing… although for how long is debatable.”

Asian equities had been losing ground earlier in the day as the Delta variation continued to throw its shadow over trade floors, with Tokyo losing for the fifth day in a row.

Data showing the highly transmissible virus spreading around the world has unnerved investors in recent weeks, pushing some countries to reimpose containment measures.

Even countries with high vaccination rates have witnessed a significant increase in new infections, however observers note that vaccinations are reducing hospitalizations and fatalities.

Other factors contributing to the selling include persistent concerns about probable central bank policy tightening as the economy improves, particularly if inflation proves to be more long-lasting than expected.

“The markets are nervous right now,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at online broker Oanda.

Some analysts, on the other hand, are optimistic about the future.

According to the most recent hospitalization and fatality statistics, those who have been immunized should still have good protection against the Delta variant,” said Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management.

“As a result, the danger of economic reopening is manageable, particularly in regions or states with high vaccination rates.”

“If that false sense of security also spurs increased risk taking – such as lifting all limits during a spike, for example,” Erlam said, “the second half of the year may not be as rosy as many hoped.”

Oil prices rose after falling on Monday due to sluggish demand prospects and an agreement by OPEC+ petroleum producers to raise output. Brief News from Washington Newsday.