In Mexico, there are fake Covid vaccination certificates for sale.

Then there were the phony vaccines. False coronavirus immunization certificates are now being sold in Mexico City, aiming at those planning to travel to countries that require proof of vaccination.

A new service has arisen alongside documents pretending to be birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and passports in an area of the historic neighborhood known for printers and counterfeiters.

Customers for the bogus Covid-19 vaccination certificates are typically persons who want to travel but haven’t been fully immunized or who received vaccines that aren’t recognized in the country they’re visiting, according to a vendor.

“If they were vaccinated with Chinese injections, we’ll switch them to Pfizer or Sputnik V here,” the man, who only revealed his first name as Cris, explained.

According to an AFP reporter, despite the presence of police officers nearby, he told potential consumers that the price ranged from 1,100 to 2,000 Mexican pesos ($55-100).

“You’ll get the document in two hours,” he said, his face partly hidden behind a face mask as he worked in the Santo Domingo district.

Mexico’s health ministry has stated that persons who have been vaccinated can get a free immunization certificate to use when traveling or in other situations via an official website.

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino, Sputnik V, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were used to fully vaccinate almost 21 million people in Mexico, a country with a population of 126 million people.

The official certificates include a QR code that leads to a government page that verifies the holder’s immunization status.

The counterfeiters promise to interfere with that code, but it’s unclear whether or not it actually works.

According to cybersecurity expert Carlos Ramirez, cheating the system would necessitate a certain amount of technological know-how so that the individual examining the certificate is led to a phony official website.

In theory, he said, cyber thieves might fill each QR with the data that clients wanted – a difficult but not impossible undertaking.

A request for information on the Mexican health ministry’s digital security processes and what steps it planned to take in response to counterfeits was not responded to.

It’s not the first time Pfizer has been linked to the pandemic in Mexico, where bogus vaccines were discovered for sale under its brand name in April.

For roughly $30, falsified laboratory tests with a negative Covid-19 result are also available in Santo Domingo.

Falsification of official documents attracts a four-year prison sentence.