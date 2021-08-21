In Mexico, Hurricane Grace kills eight people, including children.

As Hurricane Grace ripped across eastern Mexico on Saturday, killing at least eight people, including five children from the same family, and inflicting flooding, mudslides, and damage to houses and businesses, it killed at least eight people, including five children from the same family.

The storm made its second landfall in Mexico, near Tecolutla in the state of Veracruz, as a powerful Category Three storm with winds of 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour).

It eventually died out as it went inland across the central highlands, but not before wreaking havoc.

The streets of Xalapa, the state capital of Veracruz, were turned into murky brown rivers.

Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia of Veracruz informed a press conference that seven people perished there and one more died in the city of Poza Rica.

A mother and her five children were buried when a mountainside collapsed on their modest home, burying them.

Adan Moreno, their father, who witnessed the tragedy, said, “I heard a crash on the roof and I went out to see.”

“I heard the earth shattered. “The hill was swept away, and my wife and six children were all down there,” he told AFP, his voice breaking.

With the help of relatives, he delved through the mud, but only one child was found alive.

His wife and five other children perished, including a two-week-old baby girl.

Fallen trees, signs, and roof panels strewn the streets of Tecolutla, which has a population of around 24,000 people.

The oceanfront restaurant of Esteban Dominguez was completely destroyed.

He said, “It took many years of labor.”

“My house was over there, but it was destroyed. “I don’t have a roof over my head or any furniture,” he explained.

Thousands of homes in the area were left without power.

Grace diminished as it moved inland, soaking Mexico City, but the US National Hurricane Center says it might form into a new storm in the Pacific next week.

Rivers overflowing and landslides, primarily in Veracruz, have kept Mexican officials on high alert.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families.

On Friday night, he stated that almost 8,000 civil defense members, troops, and power board workers had been put on standby to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

Authorities in the state of Veracruz said they had built 200 storm shelters and advised inhabitants to seek shelter in a safe location.

They shut down most highways in Veracruz, which is surrounded by rivers.

They shut down most highways in Veracruz, which is surrounded by rivers.

Workers around the coast boarded up store windows to protect them from the storm, fishermen hauled their boats ashore, and residents secured their houses after stocking up.