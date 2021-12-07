In March, American Airlines’ CEO will step down.

American Airlines announced Tuesday that veteran CEO Doug Parker will step down in March and will be succeeded by his deputy, Robert Isom.

Parker, who has been at the helm of US carriers for a long time, was the CEO of US Airways prior to its merger with American Airlines in 2013, when he took over the combined firm. He will step down on March 31, but will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

The Covid-19 outbreak “and the tragic impact it had on our industry” delayed American’s leadership transition, according to Parker in a letter to staff.

“While there is still work to be done, the recovery from the epidemic is well begun, and the time is appropriate to make the change,” Parker said.

Although the United States started the economic downturn with greater debt than its competitors, it has benefited from federal assistance programs and easy access to public markets with low borrowing rates.

American’s financial position has improved over the previous 18 months, similar to those of other US carriers, as air travel has gradually resumed.

After losing $3.1 billion in the previous quarter, American posted a profit of $169 million in the third quarter.

Domestic leisure travel has rebounded strongly for US carriers, but corporate travel remains down, and overseas revenues are still substantially below pre-pandemic levels.

Prior to joining American, Isom held top positions at US Airways and stated he was “humbled” to be given the job, adding, “We are positioned to continue to lead the industry as travel rebounds.”