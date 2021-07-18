In Mali, three Chinese and two Mauritanians have been kidnapped.

In the latest raid in the war-torn Sahel state, three Chinese nationals and two Mauritanians were kidnapped in southwest Mali on Saturday, according to the country’s military forces.

Armed men stormed a construction site 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Kwala, stealing five pick-up trucks and the captives, according to Mali’s army on social media.

According to the army, the assailants also wrecked equipment belonging to Chinese construction firm Covec and Mauritanian road-building business ATTM, including a crane and dump trucks.

The kidnap victims were working on road construction in the region, according to a Malian army official who requested anonymity.

He stated, “The release of all the hostages is our first goal.”

Gunmen arrived on motorcycles to attack the construction site, burning equipment and petrol tanks before fleeing with captives, according to Mauritania’s Al-Akhbar news agency.

This account could not be independently verified by AFP.

Mali has been fighting an Islamist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and has now extended to the center, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of people have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, with terrible economic consequences for one of the world’s poorest countries.

Both Malians and foreigners have been kidnapped on a regular basis.

On April 8, for example, French journalist Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in northern Mali.

He claimed in a hostage video that he had been kidnapped by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the Sahel’s largest jihadist alliance.