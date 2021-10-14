In London, a shredded Banksy is auctioned off.

When a partially shredded canvas of one of British artist Banksy’s most famous works goes under the hammer on Thursday, it is likely to sell for millions.

The painting, dubbed “Love is in the Bin,” will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in London at its contemporary art sale.

The painting, formerly known as “Girl With Balloon,” is expected to sell for?4-6 million ($6-8 million, 5-7 million euros).

The original canvas, which was sold for nearly?1.1 million in October 2018 at the same site, was abruptly shredder hidden in its frame seconds after bidding concluded.

The act, which mocked the world of fine art, is typical of the graffiti artist’s irreverent approach, which emerged in the 1980s on the streets of Bristol, southwest England.

The provocative guerilla artist’s work has been seen across the UK and around the world, and this was the latest in a long line of surprise actions.

A young toddler reaches up for a heart-shaped red balloon on the partially shredded canvas.

The original, which was initially seen on a wall in east London, has been repeatedly duplicated in prints and on the internet, and has been appropriated by some of the world’s most well-known businesses.

Before Pest Control, Banksy’s authentication authority, gave the shredded version a new certificate and date, and gave it the new title, it had been dubbed one of the most significant artworks of the early twenty-first century in the British press.

Banksy’s stunt at Sotheby’s last sale “did not so much destroy an artwork by shredding it, but instead produced one,” according to Alex Branczik, chairman of contemporary art at Sotheby’s.

“Today, this sculpture is considered the ultimate Banksy artwork and a true icon of recent art history,” he continued, calling it “the ultimate Banksy artwork and a true icon of recent art history.”

His most recent paintings have lately been seen in a number of British seaside communities.

Meanwhile, in March, a work honoring caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic sold for a world record?14.4 million at auction, with the proceeds going to the state-run National Health Service (NHS).