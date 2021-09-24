In Kyrgyzstan, insecurity looms as five prime ministers are imprisoned.

The job description for prime ministers in Kyrgyzstan, a poor and mountainous Central Asian country, includes the very real possibility of being imprisoned.

Djoomart Otorbayev, 66, became the seventh former prime minister to be imprisoned on corruption accusations since January, when the ex-Soviet country’s new president, Sadyr Japarov, was massively elected.

The arrests have sparked fears of further turmoil in the impoverished nation of 6.5 million people, which is set to hold legislative elections in November. In 2005, 2010, and 2020, three of the last four presidents were deposed by popular uprisings.

Japarov, who rose to power as a result of the previous protests, recently expanded his powers via a referendum that abolished single-term limitations.

The prime ministers have been jailed mostly in relation to the country’s largest gold mine, a long-running political issue that accounts for roughly a tenth of the GDP and that the government seeks to nationalize.

Supporters claim Japarov, 52, is following through on a campaign vow to clean up politics. Opponents claim he is attempting to drive Kyrgyzstan closer to the authoritarian control seen in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“The worst risk of all is to do nothing,” argues Zainidin Kurmanov, a pro-Japarov former parliamentary speaker.

He admits that Japarov’s actions are risky, but contends that the authorities “have a real electorate – the rural poor, who are tired of corruption, thievery, and poverty… they want to fulfill their pre-election pledges to them.”

The recent wave of arrests in Kyrgyzstan is “unprecedented,” according to Leila Seiitbek, a human rights lawyer and chairperson of the Freedom for Eurasia NGO.

“The authorities are doing this in a show of force, ostensibly to terrify and demonstrate their impunity,” she continued.

Four of the five former prime ministers arrested this year are still jailed or under house arrest on corruption accusations relating to the Kumtor gold mine.

All five are political personalities from the 1990s: Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, 55, Kubanychbek Jumaliyev, 65, Omurbek Babanov, 51, Temir Sariyev, 58, and Otorbayev. The only one who has been released is Jumaliyev.

Japarov’s government took swift action to grab ownership of the mine in May, appearing to carry out a nationalization plan he announced before taking office.

The Canadian-based operators, Centerra Gold, filed a lawsuit in response, dismissing the authorities’ tax and environmental charges as “baseless.”

Until recently, Japarov was imprisoned for allegedly organizing the kidnapping of a local governor at a rally against Centerra Gold in 2013.