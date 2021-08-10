In June, German exports surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Official data indicated Monday that German exports surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak caused havoc on commerce, as the industry shrugged off supply chain bottlenecks.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on global supply chains, causing shortages of raw materials and components such as wood, plastics, and steel.

A global computer chip shortage has impacted Germany’s vital car industry, owing to a jump in demand for home gadgets as employees are asked to work from home to reduce infection risks.

However, in June, Europe’s largest economy exported 118.7 billion euros ($140 billion), up 1.1 percent from February 2020 – before the health crisis engulfed Germany.

After accounting for seasonal changes and calendar effects, the indicator grew for the 14th month in a row, and was 1.3 percent higher in June than in May.

“Today’s solid data demonstrates that supply chain frictions have not yet impacted German exports,” said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski, adding that this could change in the coming months.

“While order books are currently quite full, supply chain frictions, particularly a scarcity of microchips, might lead to further delivery challenges in key sectors like the automobile industry in the coming months, resulting in some distortions in export data,” he said.

Imports increased by 0.6 percent to 102.4 billion euros, up from 102.4 billion euros a month ago.

Demand for German goods from the European Union increased by 26.1 percent year over year, while demand from other nations increased by 20.7 percent.

Germany imported 16 percent more than a year before from China, a vital market.