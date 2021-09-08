In July, the number of job openings in the United States reached a new high of 10.9 million.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Summary released on Wednesday, job openings increased to a new high of 10.9 million in July, up from roughly 10.2 million in June. As firms struggle to locate workers, job postings have increased for the sixth month in a row.

The current amount surpassed both the FactSet projection of 9.9 million and the June total of 10.18 million, according to CNBC. Job vacancies currently outnumber the 8.7 million unemployed who have been looking for jobs.

According to Yahoo Finance, there were 4.3 million more job openings than hires in July, the highest number since 2000, with 4 million people departing from their jobs.

A multitude of circumstances, including extended unemployment benefits, COVID-19 virus fears, and school closures, could explain the hiring difficulties. Despite the setbacks, the United States added 962,000 new jobs in June and 1.1 million new employment in July.

Healthcare, social assistance, finance, insurance, lodging, and food services have all experienced significant job growth. In July, total hiring fell to 6.7 million, with industries including retail and manufacturing taking a hit.

In July, job opportunities as a percentage of the overall labor force grew to 6.9%, up from 4.6 percent a year ago. Jobs in the Northeast increased by 7% from 6.2 percent in June, while job vacancies in the South increased by 7.1 percent to 226,000.