In July, pending home sales fell due to high prices in the real estate market.

According to the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales declined 1.8 percent to 110.7 in July, marking the second consecutive month of decline and indicating a downturn in the housing industry.

Signings were down 8.5 percent year over year. When a contract is signed but the transaction isn’t completed, the sale is deemed pending. The level of contract activity in 2001 is represented by a score of 100.

“The market may be cooling slightly, but there is currently insufficient supply to meet the demand from would-be buyers,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “However, inventory is slowly expanding, and in the coming months, homebuyers should see more options.

“Homes advertised for sale are still attracting a lot of interest,” Yun added, “but the multiple, frenetic offers – often double-digit bids on a single home – have faded in most regions.” “Even in a more tranquil market, a lot of potential purchasers are opting to forego appraisals and inspections.”

According to Yun, a whole 27% of purchasers have been able to skip the assessment step in order to speed up the transaction.

According to Mortgage News Daily, mortgage interest rates declined in July, with the average on 30-year fixed mortgages falling from 3.18 percent to 2.84 percent. This decrease gives purchasers greater purchasing power, making it easier for them to afford a property with a high price tag.

The sales index differed depending on the buyer’s location within the country. The pending sales index in the Northeast fell 6.6 percent to 92.0, and was down 16.9 percent year over year. Last month, the Midwest saw a 3.3 percent drop to 104.6, down from 8.5 percent in July 2020.

Sales in the South fell 0.9 percent month over month and were down 6.7 percent year over year. The West was the only region where sales increased in July, up 1.9 percent month over month but down 5.7 percent year over year.

The total number of housing units in July was 1.32 million, up 7.3 percent from June but down 12 percent from a year ago. At the July sales pace, there was a 2.6-month supply of unsold goods. Existing-home sales increased for the second month in a row in May and June.