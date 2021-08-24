In July, new home sales improved somewhat.

The United States Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said on Tuesday that new home sales climbed in July, with 708,000 new homes sold.

The seasonally adjusted rate is 27.2 percent lower than the July 2020 estimate of 972,000, according to the monthly report.

This is the first uptick in new home sales since June, and it comes after a continuous decline that began in April, when sales fell from 873,000 in March to 796,000 in April.

There are now 367,000 new homes for sale, with a median price of $390,500 and an average price of $446,000 for a new home. The average house sits on the market for six months before being sold.

The year-to-date non-seasonally adjusted rate in 2021 is 493,000, up from 461,000 a year before. In 2021, the number of new privately owned dwellings sold in July fell to 63,000, down from 85,000 in 2020.

In March of 2021, the number of new privately owned residences sold reached an all-time high of 83,000, after which it has gradually decreased.