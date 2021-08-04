In July, manufacturing growth in the United States slowed dramatically, according to a survey.

According to an industry poll released Monday, factory activity in the United States dropped dramatically in July due to continued supply shortages and bottlenecks.

According to the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) monthly report, while manufacturing continues to thrive, the reopening of the economy has met speed bumps that have caused obstacles to industry, including rising material prices and difficulties in employing people.

Its manufacturing index slipped 1.1 points to 59.5 percent, the lowest level since January, but it is still above the 50% barrier that indicates growth.

According to ISM survey chairman Timothy Fiore, businesses “continue to struggle to respond to rising demand due to difficulties in hiring and retaining” personnel.

“Near-record-long raw-material lead times, ongoing shortages of crucial basic materials, rising commodity costs, and challenges in transporting products” are affecting “all parts of the manufacturing economy,” he said.

According to the study, the indices for new orders, output, and delivery all declined, while the order backlog gauge grew marginally.

The employment index, on the other hand, increased by three percentage points, while prices declined by 6.4 points, showing a minor improvement in the factors impeding manufacturing.

“The primary impediments to further expansion are labor issues across the entire value chain and transportation inefficiencies,” Fiore said.

According to Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin, the poll indicates that the sector’s growth has likely peaked.

“The manufacturing forecast is rather positive, with robust products demand, rising company investment, and firming global activity all pointing to factories churning at a steady pace,” he said. “However, producers will have a difficult time keeping up with strong demand.”