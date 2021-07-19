In July, homebuilder confidence fell as a result of supply chain and labor issues.

For the month of July, homebuilder confidence fell as supply chain and labor issues remained a concern for single-family home builders in the United States.

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes fell one point to 80 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, the lowest level in over a year.

The index was expected to report an anticipated value of 82, according to Reuters economists. According to the news agency, the index’s July rating of 80 was the lowest since August 2020.

With a score of 50 or more, builders consider the market to be good rather than bad.

In a statement, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz stated, “Builders are battling with shortages of building supplies, buildable lots, and trained labor, as well as a demanding regulatory environment.” “Even if demand remains strong in a low-inventory situation, this is exerting increasing pressure on home prices and excluding many potential home buyers.”

According to Reuters, record home prices and a restricted supply of properties have stifled home sales, leading fewer consumers to believe that now is the best time to buy a home. According to the news site, housing starts are expected to rise in June, according to a survey of economists. On Tuesday, figures on housing starts will be released.

The NAHB index found that single-family home sales expectations for the next six months increased two points to 81 for the month, while current sales conditions decreased one point to 86 for July. According to NAHB, the prospective buyers’ index fell six points to 65.