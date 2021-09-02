In July, factory orders in the United States increased for the third month in a row.

Factory orders in the United States climbed for the third month in a row in July, climbing 0.4 percent after rising 1.5 percent in June and 2.3 percent in May.

Factory orders were expected to rise by 0.3 percent, according to economists. Orders for non-durable products increased by 0.9 percent, offsetting a 0.1 percent drop in orders for durable items.

According to the Department of Commerce, manufactured goods shipments grew 1.6 percent in July after increasing 1.9 percent in June. Following a 1% increase in June, inventories of manufactured goods increased by 0.5 percent in July.

Because shipments outpaced stocks in July, the inventory-to-shipment ratio fell to 1.46 from 1.48 in June.

On a year-over-year basis, total orders climbed by 18%.

Metal and machinery accounted for the majority of the increase in manufacturing products, while supply restrictions slowed orders for electronics, computers, electrical equipment, appliances, and components.