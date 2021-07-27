In July, consumer confidence reached a post-pandemic high.

Consumer confidence in the United States remained stable in July, indicating robust economic development as consumers expressed a desire to spend.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday that the consumer confidence index in July rose to 129.1 from 128.9 in June, the highest level since February 2020.

Consumers’ assessments of present conditions are stable, according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, implying healthy economic growth at the start of the third quarter.

“Consumers’ confidence about the short-term prognosis remained unchanged, and they continued to think that business conditions, job prospects, and personal financial prospects will improve,” Franco stated in the research.

Economists expected a dip after the index hit a post-pandemic high in June, owing to growing anxiety about the delta version of the coronavirus and recent inflation spikes, according to US News.

“Spending intentions improved in July, with a higher percentage of consumers indicating that they intend to buy homes, autos, and major appliances in the coming months,” Franco added.

The study comes at a time when consumer confidence is at an all-time high, as shoppers prepare for the back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons, which are critical to the nation’s spending.