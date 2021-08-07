In July, China’s exports were robust as port activity rebounded.

China’s exports were strong in July, despite a drop in demand, according to customs statistics released on Saturday, with analysts highlighting a comeback in port activity but cautioning that the Delta variant’s recent spread could be a drag on development.

Outbound shipments from the world’s second-largest economy have held up well this year, boosted by demand for items such as medical equipment and gadgets needed to work from home, as well as a rebound in coronavirus cases worldwide, which has increased reliance on Chinese products.

Business activity has virtually returned to normal in China as a result of rigorous lockdowns and mass testing, while the country is now stepping up measures to control the spread of the Delta version, which has been found in more than a dozen provinces.

However, commerce remained strong in July, with exports increasing 19.3 percent from a year ago, somewhat less than predicted, according to the Customs Administration.

After an unexpected increase of 32.2 percent in June, a Bloomberg survey of analysts predicted a rise of 19.9% year-over-year.

Imports, on the other hand, increased by 28.1 percent over the same period last year, according to official figures.

China’s overall trade surplus increased to $56.6 billion in July, up from $51.5 billion in June, according to the latest numbers.

Official data revealed that electronic products continued to drive export growth in the first seven months of the year, despite a drop in demand for mask exports from the previous year.

Following prior disruptions, ANZ Research Asia senior strategist Irene Cheung remarked this week that “port activities had rebounded.”

“On the other hand, the increase in commodity prices could have boosted imports,” she noted.

China has been attempting to keep the cost of bulk commodities from going too high, putting pressure on smaller businesses.

However, ING economists wrote in a report that tighter social distancing measures, along with China’s Covid-19 recovery in recent weeks, are expected to do some damage, even if the impact may be somewhat mitigated by electronic components and product exports.

“China is coping with several negative shocks to its near-term economy, in addition to the Delta variant,” Nomura economists noted this week.

In addition to natural calamities including as severe rain and flooding in central Henan province, which have slowed economic activity, Beijing has tightened regulations in the real estate industry and high-polluting businesses.