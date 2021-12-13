In Japan, business sentiment is cautious due to lingering virus fears.

According to a key survey released Monday, Japan’s top manufacturers remain apprehensive about the economy’s outlook, with business mood unchanged for the quarter as fears about the pandemic persist.

However, there was an uptick in optimism about the world’s third largest economy among significant non-manufacturers, providing rays of hope.

The Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey, which polls roughly 10,000 companies every three months, found a reading of plus 18 for big manufacturers, steady from the previous quarter and slightly lower than the market consensus of plus 19.

Meanwhile, confidence among large non-manufacturers increased to plus nine from plus two the previous quarter, marking the sixth consecutive increase.

The gap between the percentage of firms that are optimistic and those that are pessimistic is reported in the short-term business sentiment survey.

A positive number indicates that more businesses view business circumstances to be favorable than those that believe they are unfavorable. It is thought to be the most comprehensive gauge of how Japan Inc. is doing.

The recent reading raises worries about the coronavirus’s Omicron strain.

Small manufacturing firms’ optimism rose to minus one from minus three, while medium-sized manufacturing firms’ confidence remained stable at plus six.

Despite avoiding rigorous lockdowns, Japan has experienced a lower viral outbreak than many other countries, with fewer than 18,400 deaths.

For long of the year, emergency viral restrictions affecting pubs and restaurants as well as limiting major events remained in place in several parts of the country, but they were ultimately withdrawn in October.

To address worries about the Omicron variant, Japan requested airlines to halt accepting new inbound flight reservations for a month earlier this month, but then softened the blanket restriction to make it simpler for citizens to return.

Its vaccination program, which started later and was slower than that of many wealthy countries, has picked up speed, with roughly 78 percent of the population now fully immunized.

This month, the government began delivering the third dosage of vaccination, which was initially targeted at health staff.

The administration has also promised a slew of stimulus measures to aid economic recovery and people affected by the pandemic.