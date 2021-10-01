In Japan, a ‘human error’ resulted in the contamination of 1.63 million Moderna COVID vaccine doses.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, the import and distribution arm of Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccination in Japan, said the impurities were produced by “human mistake” following the suspension of 1.63 million doses due to metal contamination.

In a report obtained by Reuters, Takeda and Moderna said the contamination was caused by “incorrect assembly and was related to human error specific to visually misjudging the requisite 1 mm space between the star-wheel and the stopper” of the machinery used to put the vaccination caps on the vials.

Metal pieces were discovered in the vials of the Moderna vaccine in August, prompting Japanese regulators to halt the distribution of 1.63 million doses. Moderna and Takeda, as well as the Spanish manufacturer of the vaccine Rovi, performed an inquiry into the contamination in the Japanese injections.

From June 27 to July 3, a total of five successive lots of Rovi’s Moderna vaccine were investigated, according to the study. According to Reuters, three samples were delivered to Japan and then withdrawn after the metal particles in 39 vials were confirmed to be stainless steel.

On July 2, a fourth batch failed inspection, and a fifth lot was held back by Rovi, according to Reuters. Lots 4 and 5 were reported to Moderna, Takeda, and Japan’s health government. The first three lots, on the other hand, were released since they “passed inspection and were not judged to be impacted,” according to the report.

Incorrect set-up “led to the issue lasting throughout the series of five batches,” according to the study, which was resolved with revised operating procedures and a new precision tool to prevent the problem from reoccurring.

Metal pollutants did not pose any health dangers, according to Moderna, Takeda, and Japanese health officials.

According to Kyodo News, up to 180,000 people may have been vaccinated with the contaminated Moderna COVID vaccines before the metal contamination was identified and the vaccines were recalled.

Moderna’s stock was trading at $338.05 at 11:40 a.m. EST on Friday, down $46.81 or 12.16 percent.