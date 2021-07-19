In its upcoming Nasdaq debut, Duolingo’s valuation might reach $4 billion.

Duolingo, a language-learning smartphone software that grew in popularity during the coronavirus outbreak, is planning to go public, with a possible market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

Duolingo announced in a regulatory filing Monday that its first public offering will be priced between $85 and $95 per share. The stock is scheduled to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DUOL” in the coming weeks.

Duolingo was founded in 2011 by engineers Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, who met at Carnegie Mellon University. The company claims that the continued use of smartphones and the increased demand for online learning will help it grow even more.

The app has been downloaded over 500 million times and has over 40 million monthly active users. In 2020, revenue was $161.7 million, more than double the previous year.

The founders have made solving educational inequity a priority, and have purposefully avoided putting a paywall in place for the basic service.

The company does, however, provide a premium service that is free of advertisements. According to the firm, around 5% of average monthly users were on the premium model as of March 31.

An English language test that has been accepted by prominent US colleges is another source of money.