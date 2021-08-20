In its Shanghai debut, China Telecom gained over 20%.

China Telecom’s stock soared about 20% in its Shanghai debut on Friday, following the world’s largest public offering of the year, which came after the business was delisted in the United States due to tensions between China and the United States.

China’s largest fixed-line operator raised $7.3 billion in its share offering, making it the largest of 2021, surpassing TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology’s $5.4 billion raise in Hong Kong in February.

The company also stated that if an over-allotment option was used, it could raise an additional $1.1 billion.

The offer price for China Telecom was set at 4.53 yuan a share, and it initially fell below that at the open on Friday, but swiftly rebounded to conclude the morning at 5.39 yuan, a 19 percent gain.

In the 2000s, several of China’s largest computer and telecom companies sought global funding by trading their shares on the more developed US stock markets.

However, Beijing has pushed for its businesses to list on mainland Chinese markets as well as Hong Kong exchanges in recent years, mainly to increase the prominence of its own exchanges.

As their trade competition develops, and China implements a massive crackdown on its technology and other industries, this is expected to escalate. Beijing is concerned that major tech and telecom companies would be squeezed by US authorities.

Following an executive order by former president Donald Trump, China Telecom, along with other state-owned telecoms businesses China Mobile and China Unicom, was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January.

The directive forbade American investments in a number of enterprises that are thought to be supplying or helping China’s military and security apparatus.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, is mulling a second Shanghai IPO to supplement its existing Hong Kong shares, while China Unicom Hong Kong has stated that its technology unit is considering a mainland IPO.

The firms are looking for funding to support China’s ongoing efforts to develop the world’s largest 5G networks.

Li Auto, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, made an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong earlier this month.

While such domestic concerns have done relatively well, the bilateral tensions and China’s IT industry crackdown have cast a pall over Chinese stocks listed in the United States.

Despite the crackdown, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing pushed ahead with an IPO in the United States in June, drawing strong criticism from Beijing and sending the stock plunging.