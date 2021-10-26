In its first congressional testimony, TikTok will defend its impact on children.

On Tuesday, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube appeared before US Senators to defend their impact on millions of youngsters who use the sites, which are extremely popular among minors.

While a recent whistleblower-fueled storm of controversy has centered on Facebook’s knowledge that its services potentially damage people, other social media behemoths are also dealing with safety concerns.

With its testimony to a Senate panel on Tuesday, TikTok, which announced in September that it has one billion active users, makes its first appearance before US lawmakers.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, who was co-chairing the session, stated, “TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube all play a key role in exposing children to hazardous content.”

Though most social media platforms have an official minimum age limit of 13, TikTok and YouTube both feature versions for younger children.

Before his visit, Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s Americas head of public policy, told AFP that the business “cares passionately about the safety and well-being of kids.”

TikTok, which was already famous prior to the coronavirus epidemic owing to its viral choreography synced to pop music, had a significant increase in popularity as a result of lockdowns, school closures, and telecommuting.

Despite this, the ByteDance subsidiary, whose Chinese equivalent is known as Douyin, trails YouTube, which had 2.3 billion monthly active users in 2020.

Facebook, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has testified in front of US Congress several times, and the company is in the midst of one of its greatest crises ever, with hundreds of internal research leaked to authorities and journalists.

However, the firm has been involved in huge controversies in the past, which did not result in any new US laws targeted at regulating social media.

