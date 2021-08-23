In Iraq’s past, graft and security issues fueled the trade.

Do you want to buy a 3,000-year-old Sumerian tablet that was formerly the property of a gentleman from Sussex, England, and has been passed down as a family heirloom?

Bidding for the “Sumerian clay tablet” starts at 550 pounds ($750) on auction site liveauctioneers.com.

The object is identified as “Property of a West Sussex, UK, gentleman” and weighs only 70 grams (2.5 ounces). It has evidence of cuneiform writing – the world’s oldest recorded writing – and is described as “Property of a West Sussex, UK, gentleman.”

Expert letters of provenance are included with this piece.

However, the ownership history of some of these artefacts can be difficult to establish.

They may not have been passed down directly, but they were passed on through smugglers and middlemen.

In Iraq, where corruption is rampant and ancient sites are poorly safeguarded, the rise in plundered antiquities is a serious problem.

It can be difficult to show that some artefacts were not stolen from the Sumerian empire’s territory in the fourth millennium BC.

Chris Wren of TimeLine Auctions, the parent business of liveauctioneers.com, says the company is aware of the possibility of “looted, smuggled, or other stolen materials” making their way onto the market.

“We spend a lot of time and money trying to screen out such possibilities,” he said.

The ancient territory that is now Iraq has been trodden on by Sumerians, Assyrians, and Babylonians, making it a popular destination for smugglers.

According to Laith Majid Hussein, director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, it is teeming with archaeological sites where traffickers engage in “random exhumations.”

Majid stated, “We don’t have statistics on the number of antiquities that end up as contraband.”

The expansion of this profitable sector has been aided by corruption and the presence of armed organizations.

A security guard highlighted the difficulties he faced at a site in southern Iraq where the Sumerian and Babylonian civilisations once thrived.

“One day, I observed a truck approach with three armed men,” the guard stated, declining to be identified in order to protect himself and the site’s location.

“They began excavating, and when I intervened, they began shooting into the air and yelling at me, ‘You think you own this place?’”

Iraq’s ancient landmarks are in grave danger due to a lack of resources.

The authorities claim they have other responsibilities in a country where an estimated 27 percent of the 40 million residents live in poverty.

Iraq’s ancient sites are primarily found in the south, particularly in the areas of Kut, Samawa, and Nasiriyah.

