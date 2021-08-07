In India’s Largest Slum, the Hip-Hop Dream Lives On

After the pandemic was conquered in India’s largest slum, some of its teenage residents took to their phones to write, film, and share a triumphal rap video.

“At first, we were concerned about what might happen to us. We, on the other hand, stood by the doctors… “Now it’s your turn,” the young males in the video rapped.

“We Did It” – “Kar Dikhaya” in Hindi – included new talent and received celebrity praise, but its makers’ overarching purpose was to combat the stigma that plagued this densely inhabited area of Mumbai.

Around one million people dwell in the Dharavi slum, many of whom live in single-room shanties and share common bathrooms.

Despite its great success in the struggle against Covid-19, its convoluted lanes have long been associated with filth and disease, and its residents face continual discrimination.

However, Ayush Tegar Renuka, a top student at the Dharavi Dream Project hip-hop institution, told AFP that he is “very pleased” to be a part of the community.

The 16-year-old explained, “The Dharavi depicted on TV channels and the real Dharavi are totally different locations.”

Ayush began breakdancing three years ago, ignoring his widowed mother’s pleas to stop a hobby that she believed would lead to a hospital visit.

She wasn’t on her alone. Many parents were hesitant to enroll their children in the school’s free lessons at first, considering hip-hop as potentially harmful, a diversion from homework, or simply a waste of time.

Dolly Rateshwar, co-founder of the Dharavi Dream Project, was determined to change their opinions.

Rateshwar, the daughter of a Hindu priest, was hesitant to enter the neighborhood, but the kids she encountered struck a connection with her.

“I grew up in a conservative family… The 38-year-old told AFP, “I never thought there was a broader world out there.”

“And I was concerned that these children would miss out on life opportunities because they were unaware of the options available to them.”

The school first opened its doors in 2015, giving free breakdancing, beatboxing, and rapping sessions to roughly 20 students, with funding provided by Rateshwar’s employer, digital media start-up Qyuki, and US entertainment behemoth Universal Music Group.

As the project gained acclaim from musical luminaries such as Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, it quickly grew in popularity, with young students such as Joshua Joseph (now known as MC Josh) using hip-hop to express their tales.

He reasoned that if black rappers in the United States could bring attention to racism, hip-hop could do the same for India’s glaring inequity. Brief News from Washington Newsday.