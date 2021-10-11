In Indian Kashmir, suspected militants kill five soldiers, according to the army.

Five troops were killed by suspected terrorists in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, in the bloodiest incident since February, according to an army official, escalating tensions after a slew of civilian killings.

The shootings took place along the Line of Control (Loc), which separates the area from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

One officer and four soldiers “were slain during a search operation, most likely by infiltrators,” Colonel Devendar Anand told AFP.

“The procedure is still going on,” he said.

Since a ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the effective boundary was proclaimed in February, the shootings were the bloodiest strike on military forces in the area.

Since gaining independence in 1947, Kashmir has been split between the two South Asian countries, with each claiming the entire Himalayan area.

Rebel factions have been fighting Indian military for nearly three decades, demanding Kashmir’s independence or union with Pakistan.

The battle has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians, troops, and rebels. Pakistan is accused by India of aiding extremists.

Since August 2019, when tensions surged after New Delhi abolished Kashmir’s semi-autonomy, the area has been subjected to a legislative blitz.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks as a result of a series of shootings of civilians in the area, which have been blamed on an anti-India militant organization.

Last week, seven civilians were killed in six days, including two teachers on Thursday, causing uproar in Kashmir and across the country. The killings have been condemned by politicians from all parties.

Following the shootings, over 500 residents suspected of having ties to banned religious and terrorist organisations were held across the disputed territory, a senior police officer said AFP on condition of anonymity.

“To uncover the killers, no stone will be left unturned,” the officer stated.

New Delhi dispatched a top anti-terrorism intelligence official to the region to lead the inquiry.

Officials reported that on Sunday, India’s counter-terrorism task force, the National Investigation Agency, summoned 40 schoolteachers in Srinagar’s major city for investigation.

According to authorities, at least 29 people have been killed in Kashmir this year, including members of pro-India political organizations.

Officials noted that twenty-two of them were Muslims.

The two teachers were from the Sikh and Hindu communities, which are minorities in the Muslim-majority province, and were shot by gunmen at a government-run school.

The Resistance Front, a relatively young militant group, has claimed responsibility, accusing those slain of being “occupier mercenary soldiers and occupier stooges.”

The declarations, which were only issued in English, were widely distributed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.