In Hong Kong, there is a fear of arrest on Taiwan National Day.

Ng Hong-lim has led Taiwanese national day festivities in Hong Kong for more than 50 years, but this year he is afraid of being jailed.

Ng groaned, “I don’t think there will be another chance.” “It’s quite unfortunate.” The anniversary of the 1911 revolt that ushered in a new Republic of China is celebrated on October 10th, often known as “Double Ten” (ROC).

After communists won China’s civil war in 1949, the Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan, where the republic’s flag and national holiday were preserved.

KMT supporters in Hong Kong have traditionally waved Taiwanese flags and celebrated the day in magnificent style.

Although Communist China has always recognized the date’s greater historical significance, Hong Kong officials are now wary of open displays of pro-Taiwan sentiment as efforts to suppress any hint of public opposition intensify.

Last month, Hong Kong’s security head Chris Tang cautioned that commemorating the “Double Ten” could be construed as encouragement for Taiwanese independence, which is illegal under the city’s new security ordinance.

Ng, on the other hand, claims that the festival has nothing to do with separatist.

“We are no longer allowed to express it,” the octogenarian told AFP at a pro-KMT union office in Hong Kong, where a ROC flag and a portrait of Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen are displayed.

Ng fled to Hong Kong in the 1950s after being born on the Chinese mainland.

He moved to Taiwan at the age of 15 and joined the army in the hopes of defending the Republic of China, to which he still swears unwavering allegiance.

Following security chief Tang’s warning last month, Ng’s group’s restaurant reservations for over 100 tables were abruptly canceled.

Lee Kwok-keung, a Hong Konger, recalls raucous “Double Ten” festivities from his childhood.

“A large number of blue-sky clear-sun flags were hung up, covering mountains and streets,” Lee, chairman of a pro-KMT labor union, told AFP.

Following Hong Kong’s handover to China in 1997, the flags were banned from the streets, but they were allowed during mini-galas when KMT loyalists would sing patriotic songs and bow to a painting of Sun.

China considers Taiwan to be a part of its land that must be reunited by force if necessary.

The KMT, which is presently in opposition, is considered as a pro-China party in Taiwan.

“We’ve always been pro-unification and anti-separatism,” Lee remarked.

“If one forbids us from hosting celebrations and claims that celebrating October 10 is dividing Taiwan from the rest of the world, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.