In Hong Kong, the ‘Simpsons’ Tiananmen Square episode is missing from Disney+.

The Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong is missing an episode of “The Simpsons” in which the cartoon American family visits Tiananmen Square, raising concerns about mainland China-style censorship in the city.

It comes at a time when authorities are cracking down on dissent, with speech restrictions becoming the standard in the international financial center and entangling global media and technology companies.

Since its introduction 18 months ago, Disney+ has grown rapidly, with more than 116 million customers worldwide.

The Hong Kong version began streaming earlier this month, and observant viewers quickly noted that episode 12 of season 16 of “The Simpsons” was conspicuously missing.

The episode, which first aired in 2005, follows the Simpson family on a vacation to China, when matriarch Marge Simpson’s sister attempts to adopt a baby.

The Simpsons appear in a scene in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, which was the site of a tragic 1989 crackdown on democracy protesters. The cartoon depicts a sign that reads, “On this place, nothing happened in 1989,” a sarcastic reference to China’s campaign to erase memories of the events.

It then depicts Marge’s sister standing in front of a tank, referencing the famous shot of a lone guy standing in front of a tank from the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The episode also included harsh remarks about Tibet, where Beijing has been accused of religious tyranny, and Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, a disastrous period of turmoil in Mao Zedong’s last decade of leadership.

It’s unclear whether Disney+ pulled the episode because it was instructed to by authorities or because it was never available in Hong Kong.

The entertainment behemoth, as well as Hong Kong’s government, have not responded to demands for comment.

On Monday, AFP examined Disney+’s Hong Kong channel and found episodes 11 and 13 of season 16, but not episode 12.

In comparison to mainland China, the semi-autonomous Hong Kong enjoyed great cultural and political liberties until recently. However, authorities are currently reshaping the city in the aftermath of two years of massive and often violent democracy protests.

New censorship restrictions were enacted this summer, prohibiting any broadcasts that would violate a comprehensive national security law that China imposed on the city last year.

Since then, censors have required directors to make edits and have refused to allow some films to be screened in public.

Those requirements do not now apply to streaming services, but officials have cautioned that internet platforms may be subject to other regulations, such as the new national security legislation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.