In Hong Kong, the exclusion of Kidman from quarantine has sparked outrage.

The decision by Hong Kong to exempt Hollywood star Nicole Kidman from quarantine while she films an Amazon-funded series on the lifestyles of wealthy expats has provoked popular outrage.

The Chinese financial metropolis maintains among of the world’s tightest quarantine procedures, a policy that has kept virus infections low but locked most residents isolated from their foreign loved ones for the past 18 months.

Arrivals from high-risk countries must stay in hotel quarantine for 21 days, while those from lower-risk countries must stay in hotel quarantine for seven days before moving on to self-monitoring for another seven days.

Kidman, 54, has been granted an exception to the regulations.

The Australian actress and other film crew were granted an exemption “to carry out approved professional activities,” according to Hong Kong’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau.

Those who are exempted must undergo three coronavirus tests within two weeks of arriving.

Kidman’s appearances in Hong Kong have been avidly watched by the city’s newspapers since she arrived on a private flight from Australia last Thursday, including shopping two days after her arrival and later filming in the city’s Sai Wan neighborhood.

Kidman will serve as an executive producer on “Expats,” a drama based on Janice YK Lee’s 2016 novel on the opulent lives of three American women in the metropolis.

Expats and local Hong Kongers have been debating Kidman’s quarantine exemption – and her decision to film a series on the city’s wealthy foreign elite at a time when China is eliminating dissent in the financial hub – on social media.

“All right, that’s it. My mother is changing her name to Nicole Kidman, and I’ve just dispatched my Gulfstream G650 to pick her up,” tweeted @webbhk, a popular expat account.

“I’m going to make a film on her trip to Hong Kong. “Imaginatively titled, ‘My Mum Visits Hong Kong,'” the account continued.

Many local and foreign residents have been unable to see family overseas for nearly two years because of the limitations, according to a popular support group for persons quarantining in Hong Kong on Facebook.

A pro-Beijing member, Elizabeth Quat, expressed her “concerns over the government’s quarantine exemption granted to actress Nicole Kidman” and that she had “got quite a number of complaints from Hong Kong citizens.”

Quat went on to say that she had asked health officials to speak to a parliamentary committee on Friday about the problem.

