In Hong Kong, 900 kilograms of live lobsters were seized.

On Monday night, Hong Kong customs agents captured over 900 kg of live lobsters on a speedboat as authorities tighten their grip on the smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China.

China has imposed import restrictions on a number of Australian items due to tense relations between the two countries.

Lobsters, a popular delicacy in mainland China, are among them.

Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong, which has no such limitations, have risen in recent years, with concerns that the vast majority of them wind up on mainland plates.

According to Lui Siu-fai, a divisional commander with the city’s customs department, 890 kilograms of live lobsters and about 930 kilograms of sea cucumbers were discovered on a double-engined speedboat trying to leave harbour on the south side of Hong Kong Island under the cover of darkness on Monday night.

He told a press conference on Tuesday that the seafood’s origins were still being investigated.

Smuggled Australian lobsters have been labeled a “national security concern” by the city’s customs chief, who has promised to tighten down on the trade.

Exports of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong have risen since Beijing’s unofficial ban took effect in October last year, rising from a total monthly value of US$426,000 to more than US$19 million in June this year, according to figures from Australia’s Fisheries Research and Development Corporation.

Between July and September, Hong Kong and mainland officials confiscated 5,300 kg of smuggled Australian lobsters worth $540,000 and arrested 13 people.

Several importers in Hong Kong were raided last month, and 228 tonnes of illegal Australian lobsters with an estimated market value of HK$180 million (US$23.1 million) were seized, with seven men arrested.