In his meeting with Biden, Iraq’s prime minister will focus on the US troop withdrawal.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi will meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday to discuss a possible full US troop departure from his country, which has been weakened by pro-Iran elements at home.

Despite Baghdad declaring the Sunni extremists destroyed over three years ago, the White House talks between the two partners come barely a week after a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The power of Iraq’s other big ally, neighboring Iran, has backed Kadhemi into a corner. Iran has traditionally viewed the US as its arch-nemesis.

Despite the US and Shiite Iran’s shared animosity for a robust IS, pro-Tehran armed factions are putting pressure on Kadhemi to withdraw the 2,500 US troops still stationed in Iraq.

These Shiite factions are accused of carrying out over 50 rocket and drone assaults this year on US interests in Iraq, according to the Hashed al-Shaabi, a paramilitary network with extensive ties to the state.

“I fear that pro-Iran organizations will… escalate attacks on US forces if there is no big announcement on troop withdrawal,” Iraqi scholar Sajad Jiyad told AFP.

Asaib Ahl al-head, Haq’s who recently threatened that “resistance operations will continue until all American forces have left Iraqi soil,” echoes these fears.

Most of the US troops who were deployed to head an international military coalition against ISIS in 2014 left under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who visited Kadhemi at the White House in August.

The remaining forces are designated as advisers and trainers for Iraq’s army and counter-terrorism groups.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has promised Iraqi media that “the talks will effectively set a schedule for the removal of American forces.” Hussein has been in Washington for many days.

However, US news organizations have merely mentioned a “redefinition” of the Marines’ role.

Ramzy Mardini, an Iraq expert at the University of Chicago’s Pearson Institute, believes the US position will not shift dramatically.

“The reality on the ground will reflect the status quo and an enduring US presence,” he said, adding that the Biden-Kadhemi meeting may be “shaped” to help the Iraqi prime minister reduce political concerns.

Mardini cites “political costs” for Biden if he approves a complete withdrawal of US troops, citing the disastrous “legacy” of the 2011 pullout, which left a vacuum that IS exploited during their lightning 2014 onslaught.

