In Haiti, fuel shortages are affecting telecommunications.

Officials from Haiti’s telecoms networks stated Tuesday that service has been drastically reduced due to fuel shortages caused by criminal gangs strengthening their hold on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in ten years,” said Maarten Boute, CEO of Digicel, the country’s largest telecommunications carrier, which controls 75 percent of the market.

“Today, 430 of the 1,500 antennas we have across the country have been impacted, affecting hundreds of thousands of clients,” said Boute.

Generators power the antennae for mobile telecommunications services in Haiti.

“We still have a limited supply of gasoline,” Boute added, “which will allow us to maintain the relays to rural communities and the most essential ones in Port-au-Prince on a day-to-day basis.”

For several months, gangs in control of a significant part of Port-au-Prince have been blocking roadways leading to oil terminals, preventing regular gas station supplies.

Since Monday, public transportation unions have called a countrywide strike throughout Haiti’s capital and main cities.

On Tuesday in Port-au-Prince, schools and businesses remained closed, and the normally busy streets were desolate.

The media is also being impacted by the fuel crisis.

“Some radio stations have stopped transmitting, while others have reduced their hours,” said Jacques Sampeur, president of a Haitian national media association.

“The media is starting to die,” said Venel Remarais, the head of Haiti’s independent media association. “That is the truth.” Hospitals have also been affected, and interim UN humanitarian coordinator Pierre Honnorat has warned that “lives are on the line” if gasoline supplies are not delivered quickly.

Armed gangs have boosted their activities and the frequency of kidnappings around the country since the summer.

One of Haiti’s most prominent gangs has demanded $17 million in ransom to release a group of missionaries and their families, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, seized on October 16 east of Port-au-Prince.