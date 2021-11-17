In Greece, Humanitarian Activists Will Face Criminal Charges.

In a closely anticipated trial beginning Thursday on the island of Lesbos, two dozen humanitarian activists accused of assisting migrants in reaching Greece three years ago face allegations of espionage and criminal participation.

Human Rights Watch stated the activists gave “life-saving aid to migrants and asylum seekers” and accused the Greek government of “criminalizing rescuers” this week.

According to their lawyer, Haris Petsikos, two of the defendants, Syrian refugee Sarah Mardini and Irish national Sean Binder, have already spent nearly three months in police jail and face five-year prison sentences for the event.

However, the couple, who were conditionally released in December 2018 and immediately fled Greece, are also facing a felony investigation that will be tried separately.

In total, 24 activists are facing charges related to their alleged involvement with Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI), a non-profit search-and-rescue organization that worked on Lesbos and in Greek waters between 2016 and 2018.

Mardini, who now resides in Berlin, is barred from coming to Greece for seven years and will not be present at the trial on Thursday. Binder has confirmed his attendance.

HRW quoted Mardini as saying she was “scared” to volunteer again.

“We’re no longer in detention, but we’re ready for this to be ended. You become completely fatigued. It’s been a bleak three years “she stated

As a Syrian asylum seeker, Mardini had traveled by boat from Turkey to Greece in 2015.

When the engine failed, she and her younger sister Yusra, a UN goodwill ambassador who swam for the Refugee squad at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics and is now a UN goodwill ambassador, swam and kept the boat afloat until it reached Lesbos, saving those on board.

Mardini eventually enrolled at Bard College Berlin and took a semester off from her studies to work with ERCI in Lesbos.

She was detained in August 2018, just as she was ready to board a flight back to the United States.

The same day, Binder was apprehended.

According to a European Parliament report, the trial and investigation are “now the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe.”

In a statement, Bill Van Esveld, associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, said that the case “looks tailored to prevent future rescue efforts, which would only put lives at risk.”

ERCI’s search-and-rescue operations have been compared to a smuggling ring by the prosecution, and its fundraising activities are being examined as possible money laundering.

Espionage charges have been filed against Mardini and Binder, as well as additional individuals. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.