In Greece, a trial for the assassination of an HIV activist has begun.

Six people will appear in court on Wednesday in what Greece’s LGBTQ community regards as a significant trial for homosexual rights in the country, three years after a prominent Greek-American HIV activist was battered to death in Athens.

For the violent death of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in a derelict portion of central Athens, the six accused, including four police officers, face up to ten years in jail.

The long-awaited trial had just just begun when it was halted due to procedural concerns with anti-coronavirus measures in October 2020.

Kostopoulos, also known as “Zak / Zackie Oh,” was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for LGBTQ and other HIV-positive people’s rights.

According to a video shared on social media at the time, he was beaten up by two guys, one of whom was the proprietor of a jewelry business where Kostopoulos had become trapped in unclear circumstances.

He tried to flee by crashing through the storefront’s glass, slashing himself and receiving kicks to the head from the owner and a neighbor.

Police officers arriving on the scene, believing him to be a burglar, assaulted and detained him as he lay bleeding on the pavement, according to the footage.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.

Kostopoulos died of “an ischemic myocardial infarction (heart failure) following major injuries,” according to the postmortem report, according to his family’s lawyer Anna Paparoussou.

“After three years, this trial must demonstrate to the victim’s family and society what true justice is,” Paparoussou said, criticizing the accused for “still walking free.”

Although all six guys are charged with causing “fatal bodily harm,” Kostopoulos’ family wants the defendants prosecuted with homicide.

The trial will begin at 9:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) in front of a three-judge panel and four jury members.

Justice for Zackie, a Facebook group, has organized for a protest outside the courthouse on the opening day of the trial.

Following his death, a book named “Zak / Zackie Oh” was published, which contrasted Kostopoulos’ quiet inner life with his opulent drag queen alter personality.

Amnesty International called Kostopoulos’ death a “lynching” and a “assassination,” citing homophobic bias in early Greek media reportage on the issue.

Amnesty International called Kostopoulos' death a "lynching" and a "assassination," citing homophobic bias in early Greek media reportage on the issue.

Amnesty International, in a statement released Tuesday, condemned the "stigmatization, bigotry, and cruel rhetoric" used by Kostopoulos and others.