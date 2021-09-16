In Germany, the ‘Dieselgate’ trial begins without the participation of ex-VW CEO Martin Winterkorn.

In the absence of the company’s former boss, the trial of four former Volkswagen executives accused of fraud in the “dieselgate” emissions-cheating scandal began on Thursday.

The defendants are accused of orchestrating commercial fraud and tax evasion in connection with the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, which shook the global auto industry in September 2015 when Volkswagen acknowledged to tampering with millions of diesel vehicles to deceive pollution tests.

Last Monday, the court decided to split the case, postponing the trial of Martin Winterkorn, the company’s former CEO, due to his ill health.

Winterkorn, 74, was scheduled to testify alongside the other four CEOs, but he recently underwent surgery and is unable to do so.

The hearing in Brunswick, which is close to Volkswagen’s corporate headquarters in Wolfsburg, is the second major criminal trial related to the dieselgate issue.

Another began a year ago and is still ongoing, involving Rupert Stadler, the former CEO of Volkswagen subsidiary Audi.

According to the indictment, judges aim to determine who among the company’s engineers and directors was aware of the emissions-cheating software, when they were aware, and who gave the green light to the plan involving “9 million vehicles sold in Europe and the United States.”

In connection with the issue, Volkswagen has already paid out roughly 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in penalties, refunds, and court expenses, largely in the United States.

In a deal with Volkswagen, Winterkorn agreed to pay 11.2 million euros in damages and interest to his former company.

According to the court, specialists were unable to provide a precise timescale for the former CEO’s rehabilitation, so his trial has yet to be scheduled.

Winterkorn is also accused of delivering misleading testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the incident in Berlin.