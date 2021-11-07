In Germany, rising prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment.

Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say their lives have become more insecure as inflation in Germany reaches its highest level in three decades.

Their electricity provider has declared that it will double its tariffs, while home prices are looking “scary.”

“We have no idea where this is headed,” Simon Wendland told AFP.

Prices have been relentlessly rising in Germany and across Europe, from energy and food to paper and rent.

According to recent figures, inflation in Europe’s largest economy is at 5% year on year, a level not seen in the last 30 years.

Bild, the country’s most popular daily, accuses the European Central Bank for failing to control prices and, in fact, exacerbating the crisis with its low-interest-rate policy.

The ECB, located in Frankfurt, has maintained that its record-low interest rates and pandemic emergency bond-buying program of 1.85 trillion euros ($2.15 trillion) are vital to support an economy wrecked by the coronavirus epidemic.

Savers in Germany, on the other hand, believe the ECB’s zero-interest policy is eroding the value of their holdings.

Even though ECB President Christine Lagarde has expressed worry over the rising price of essential supplies in supermarkets, Bild recently dubbed her “Madame Inflation,” stating she “wears Chanel clothes” but “mocks the destiny of seniors, laborers, and savers.”

The ECB has long been a source of annoyance for German savers due to its ultra-loose monetary policy in recent years.

Lagarde’s predecessor, Mario Draghi, was dubbed “Draghila” by Bild, who compared him to a vampire “sucking our accounts to the last drop.”

Germans have an innate dread of inflation, according to ING economist Carsten Brzeski, following the destruction caused by inflationary crises in the 1920s and 1970s.

In Europe’s most populous country, Lagarde’s repeated assurance that recent price increases are transitory is regarded with skepticism.

“We will have overcome all of that by the middle of next year, according to Madame Lagarde, but that’s just what she says,” said Marlott Kroeber, a 72-year-old former teacher.

German bankers have also expressed reservations about Lagarde’s opinion.

“There are more and more signs that this price increase is not temporary, and we will have to live with it beyond this year,” said Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank.

Christian Sewing, his Deutsche Bank counterpart, has urged central banks to “find a means to exit their extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy as soon as possible.”

Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank, recently dropped a bombshell when he announced his departure from the powerful Bundesbank at the end of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.