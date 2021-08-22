In Germany, an Afghan baby girl was born on a US military plane.

The US Air Force tweeted on Sunday that an Afghan mother gave birth to a baby girl on a US military jet shortly after arriving on an evacuation flight to Germany.

The woman went into labor and began experiencing issues during the journey from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the report.

The aircraft commander decided to decrease in altitude to improve air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life, according to the US Air Mobility Command.

Upon arrival at the Ramstein base, US military medics assisted the mother in delivering her baby in the plane’s cargo hold.

The mother and infant were subsequently taken to a neighboring medical facility and are “in good condition,” according to the report.

The woman was seen laying on a stretcher being carried off the plane by US soldiers at the base in southwest Germany, according to footage published by the US military.

Evacuation operations from foreign countries continue a week after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, under harsh conditions highlighted by displays of panic and desperation at Kabul airport.

According to the US administration, roughly 17,000 people have been evacuated by the US since August 14, including 2,500 Americans.

The US received permission from Berlin to send part of the evacuees to Germany, where it has a number of bases.

A base official stated that some 1,150 people arrived at the Ramstein facility on Saturday and will travel for the United States in the coming days.