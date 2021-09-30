In Germany, a shortage of chips has prompted a new wave of plant closures.

Three automakers announced additional temporary manufacturing plant closures in Germany on Thursday as a result of a global semiconductor shortage, with Opel halting an unit until 2022, the longest such closure to date.

This year, Germany’s critical automobile industry has been significantly hampered by supply issues, with Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, and Daimler factories all experiencing production halts.

According to a spokeswoman for Opel, which is owned by Stellantis, the industry found itself “in an unprecedented predicament due to the ongoing epidemic and the worldwide shortage of semiconductors.”

Stellantis plans to alter its production in this difficult situation, according to the spokeswoman.

The factory in Eisenach, Germany, will halt producing next week and “resume manufacturing at the beginning of 2022, to the degree that the supply chain situation permits.”

Volkswagen also stated on Thursday that production at its flagship plant in Wolfsburg will be halted for about two weeks starting next week, following a similar halt in August.

Ford, citing “volatile” semiconductor supply, has also delayed the planned reopening of its Cologne production site until the end of the month.

Germany, like other countries, is experiencing shortages of basic and intermediate items including wood, steel, and polymers. The vehicle industry, meanwhile, is particularly heavily struck by the paucity of electronic chips.

Outside of Germany, GM has shut down assembly lines in the United States, as has Toyota, which has postponed plans to restart production at its Valenciennes, France, facility until September.

Analysts say the production halt at the Opel factory in Eisenach is notable for its duration.

“A producer closing a factory for almost three months is extremely unusual,” said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center Automotive Research.

According to the car expert, the statement was “poor news for Eisenach,” but it would benefit the carmaker’s other facility in Sochaux, France, which produces the same “Grandland X” model.

While the facility in Eisenach is closed, employees will be placed on Germany’s subsidised short-term work scheme, making the shutdown more “economical” for Stellantis, according to Dudenhoeffer.

The announcement infuriated labor unions, with the powerful IG Metall calling it “outrageous” that it had not been informed before the closure was made public, according to Uwe Laubach, a spokesman for the union in Eisenach.

As a result, an estimated 7.7 million vehicles would not be manufactured this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.