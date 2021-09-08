In Geneva, a collection of Marie-Antoinette diamonds is up for auction.

Christie’s said Wednesday that two magnificent diamond bracelets that formerly belonged to French queen Marie-Antoinette will be auctioned in Geneva later this year.

The bracelets, each encrusted with 112 diamonds, will be auctioned together on November 9 and are expected to fetch between $2 and $4 million.

Christie’s jewellery specialist Marie-Cecile Cisamolo told AFP that the estimate “included not only the intrinsic worth of the diamonds, but also the prospect of wearing jewelry that was formerly worn by the great queen Marie-Antoinette.”

In the meantime, the historical gems may easily sell for much more than the asking amount.

In a statement, Francois Curiel, head of Christie’s luxury division, stated, “The market for jewels of noble pedigree continues to perform extraordinarily well as shown in recent Geneva sales.”

In 2018, Sotheby’s auction house assessed a natural pearl and diamond jewelry belonging to the ill-fated French queen to be worth $1-2 million, but it sold for $36 million.

Marie-Antoinette, France’s last queen before the revolution, was guillotined at the age of 37 in Paris in October 1793.

The bracelets, according to Cisamolo, are extraordinary not only because of their history, but also because of the great size of the diamonds, which range from one to four carats.

“Measuring their exact size is really difficult since these are antique diamonds, and sizes were less precise back then,” she noted.

Cisamolo emphasized the charm and originality of antique diamonds, despite their lack of precision compared to today’s laser-cut jewels.

Christies thinks that the bracelets have a total weight of 140 to 150 carats.

They’re made up of three rows of stones and can be strung together to make a necklace.

Marie-Antoinette ordered the bracelets from jeweler Charles August Boehmer in Paris in 1776, two years after she gained the throne, according to Christie’s.

Christies said she paid 250,000 livres, which was “a considerable sum at the time.”

Then came the revolution.

Marie-Antoinette made sure her valuables were sent out of the country before attempting to depart France with King Louis XVI and their children.

They were transferred to Brussels, where her sister Archduchess Marie-Christine was in charge, before being sent to the French queen’s native Austria, where her nephew, the emperor, was in charge.

The royal family was imprisoned in Paris in 1792. The following year, the king and queen were executed, and their 10-year-old son Louis XVII perished in captivity.

Only their daughter, Marie Therese of France, lived to see the end of the war. In December, she was released.