In Front Of Kim Kardashian’s Mansion, Kanye West’s New Home

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are regularly in communication, despite the fact that they are no longer together. And the rapper’s most recent move may bring them even closer together.

West, 44, is said to have purchased a single-story home in Hidden Hills, California, directly across the street from the home he lived with Kardashian, 41.

The purchase comes only months after the rapper listed his $3.7 million bachelor house in Hidden Hills on the market, and just months after Kardashian filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to Dirt, West paid $4.5 million for the 3,651-square-foot property, $421,000 more than the seller’s asking price.

He has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in his new house.

The property, which was completed in 1955, is big but “architecturally nondescript,” according to the news site, and is a far cry from the West-Kardashian family residence, which was hailed by Architectural Digest as “an oasis of purity and light.” Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt created the all-white, minimalist home.

According to reports, the former couple paid $40 million for the family house and spent another $20 million on improvements. Kardashian paid West $23 million in October to buy out his 50% ownership in the multi-acre property.

West’s new home is situated on a 1.07-acre plot of property. It has a horse corral and a huge outdoor swimming pool.

The current kitchen was refurbished in 2005 and features a large island, granite worktops, and generic-looking white stoves and dishwasher.

Aside from his new home, West owns a mansion in Malibu that he purchased for $57.3 million in September.

The pair, formerly known as “Kimye,” split up at the beginning of the year.

Despite the fact that they are no longer together, Kardashian told Us Weekly that she wants West to be a significant part of her children’s lives, so he will be invited to all family gatherings and holidays.

During their divorce, West has been publicly pleading with Kardashian for reconciliation, claiming that he made errors and that “he needs to come back home.”

Kardashian is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, while West is supposedly dating model and social media star Vinetria.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the children of the former Hollywood couple.